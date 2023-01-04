pacific-power-rate-increase

Pacific Power customers will see a hike in their electric bill beginning this month following the approval of an increase by the Oregon Public Utility Commission. (Photo courtesy of American Public Power Association)

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective Jan. 1.

The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings — an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk. 

