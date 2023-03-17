walmart-going-bagless

Walmart stores in Oregon will no longer provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup beginning Tuesday, April 18, encouraging customers to use reusable bags or containers. (Photo by News-Times)

Walmart is doing its part to eliminate waste in Oregon by removing plastic carryout bags from all stores in the state for checkout and pickup.

Beginning Tuesday, April 18, Walmart stores in Oregon will no longer provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup, encouraging customers to use reusable bags or containers. To make the transition easier for its customers, Walmart will continue to offer a wide array of reusable bags and containers throughout stores and at checkout areas for purchase.

