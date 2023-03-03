Oregon Coast Bank recently announced a couple of promotions from within its employee ranks.
The bank’s board of directors voted unanimously to promote Trevor Downing to the position of chief financial officer. Downing, also a senior vice president, has been credited for spearheading Oregon Coast Bank’s extensive technological growth and leading its information technology department for more than a dozen years.
Local banking compliance expert Cecile Zachary was recently promoted to the position of vice president/Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) officer. In announcing Zachary’s new position, the board cited her 16-year track record in the industry, including two years as a compliance and BSA specialist at Oregon Coast Bank.
Trevor Downing
Downing, who moved to Newport with his family at the age of 12, is a graduate of Newport High School and Oregon State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering. In January of 2005, he began his career at Oregon Coast Bank as a teller and information technology specialist. In 2010, he was promoted to the position of vice president/information technology. By 2015, he’d been named a senior vice president, and in 2021, he was promoted to chief information officer and treasurer.
“It would be hard to imagine anyone being more qualified or worthy to become our CFO,” said Lance Nunn, Oregon Coast Bank’s president and chief executive officer. “Trevor’s leadership, steady guidance and innovative thinking has been integral to the growth of our community bank. We’re extremely fortunate to have him as part of our team.”
Cecile Zachary
A graduate of Kansas State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology, Zachary first entered the compliance field monitoring Environmental Protection Agency requirements for the Navajo Nation. Subsequent training in federal financial compliance led to her career change to the banking industry.
“BSA/AML requirements are complex and constantly evolving,” said Nunn. “Unfortunately, money laundering is a serious issue in our society, but it’s also essential that banks can facilitate the legitimate transfer of funds for business and individual customers. We’re lucky to have Cecile on our team; she’s certainly an expert in the field.”
With total assets currently exceeding $400 million, Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Newport, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport. Originally founded when 115 coastal families pooled their resources to bring a locally owned and operated financial institution to the central coast, the bank has loaned in excess of a billion dollars to coastal families and businesses over the past 20 years.
