During their most recent meeting, the Oregon Coast Bank Board of Directors voted unanimously to promote Jedd Fly to the position of vice president. Fly has been credited with spearheading Oregon Coast Bank’s unprecedented growth in northern Lincoln County and will continue as branch manager of the bank’s Lincoln City office.
Fly first joined the bank five years ago, serving both commercial and consumer accounts as a loan officer in the Newport branch. Soon, he was named the bank’s security officer. During 2018, Fly accepted a promotion to manage Oregon Coast Bank’s Lincoln City office and almost immediately led that branch to considerable growth in both deposits and lending.
Fly, his wife Katrina, and their three children reside in Lincoln City, where he is active in the chamber of commerce and is a Kiwanis board member. Recently, he was named vice president elect of the Lincoln City Kiwanis chapter. He also volunteers his time as a member of Oregon Coast Community College’s Small Business Development Center Advisory Committee for the Siletz Tribe. Fly spends his spare time in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, canoeing and cycling with his children.
Founded 20 years ago, Oregon Coast Bank is a locally owned and operated community institution with more than $400 million in assets. The bank has received considerable media attention for lending more than a billion dollars to coastal families and businesses. Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Pacific City and Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.