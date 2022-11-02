During their most recent meeting, the Oregon Coast Bank Board of Directors voted unanimously to promote Jedd Fly to the position of vice president. Fly has been credited with spearheading Oregon Coast Bank’s unprecedented growth in northern Lincoln County and will continue as branch manager of the bank’s Lincoln City office.

Fly first joined the bank five years ago, serving both commercial and consumer accounts as a loan officer in the Newport branch. Soon, he was named the bank’s security officer. During 2018, Fly accepted a promotion to manage Oregon Coast Bank’s Lincoln City office and almost immediately led that branch to considerable growth in both deposits and lending.

