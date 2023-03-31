The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is accepting applications from environmental stewardship nonprofits for a new coastal tourism-generated funding stream.
Nonprofit organizations offering environmental stewardship programming on the coast are invited to apply to receive funding through this pilot project. Through visitor-facing donation systems, OCVA will allow visitors to support organizations actively working to protect and restore the coastal environment.
“This system will create a pathway for tourist dollars to directly support organizations doing important restoration and conservation work on the Oregon coast, which will in turn benefit visitors,” said Finn Johnson, OCVA coastal tourism resiliency coordinator.
Strong applicants will demonstrate a commitment to:
• Conserving and/or restoring Oregon coast ecosystems in accordance with accredited science-based best practices;
• Programming that aligns with local social and ecological contexts on the coast;
• Transparent measurement and accounting practices of the impact of funded programming (including measuring greenhouse gas emissions and/or sequestration);
• A commitment to empowering local people, including those from historically disadvantaged groups;
• Organizations that have weighed uncertainty, potential negative impacts, unintended consequences, and foreseeable risks of intended or ongoing programming .
To be considered eligible, an applicant must be a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, must be working on the coast, and must be working to implement policies and practices that will benefit wildlife, nature or the global climate.
The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is the official Regional Destination Management Organization for the entire coast as designated by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon). OCVA inspires travel and strengthens collaboration to create and steward a sustainable coastal economy. OCVA works with coastal communities to align partnerships, destination development projects, and destination marketing with the vision of creating “a coastal utopia for all,” which includes coastal stakeholders, new and returning visitors, and the natural resources that make the coast special.
