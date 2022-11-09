Natural Gas Project

A worker checks gauges on a natural gas tank. (Getty Images)

 Bill Varie

Oregon’s first green hydrogen production project has been shelved after public pushback over potential environmental and health impacts.

NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas provider, had proposed to the Oregon Public Utilities Commission in August a plan to create green hydrogen to blend into its natural gas. The company would have pumped the blended gas to 2,500 customers in west Eugene by early 2024.

