The Nursing & Allied Health department at Oregon Coast Community College opened its Nursing Program application for fall and seeks students to apply for this competitive program. Registration closesFriday, March 31, and 30 students will be selected for the program.
Lincoln County needs quality health care workers, and Oregon Coast Community College is answering the call. The Nursing & Allied Health department opened its Nursing Program application for fall and is seeks students to apply for this competitive program.
The Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in the Nursing Program is highly respected and supported within the community. The nursing program formed strong partnerships and employment opportunities with Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Lincoln County Jail, Lincoln County Health and Human Services, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, Signature Home Health, Siletz Clinic, Nestucca Valley School District and Family Promise.
Clinical rotations are all held in Lincoln County. The college is increasing the pipeline for students to become health care workers, forming a strong health care infrastructure that has the capacity to care for all Lincoln County residents and visitors.
Nursing is an excellent career choice that is fulfilling, well paying, and in demand. It provides stability and the opportunity to care for others while giving back to the community.
The fall cohort is limited to 30 students, and the application process is highly competitive. Students from throughout the state are welcome to apply. Registration will close Friday, March 31. Visit oregoncoast.edu/nursing-program for the online application.
A Nursing Program information recording session is available on the college’s YouTube channel, @occcsharks. For more information, contact Dr. Crystal Bowman, the director of Nursing & Allied Health, at crystal.bowman@oregoncoast.edu, or visit oregoncoast.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.