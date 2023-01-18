OCCC-Nursing-Program

The Nursing & Allied Health department at Oregon Coast Community College opened its Nursing Program application for fall and seeks students to apply for this competitive program. Registration closesFriday, March 31, and 30 students will be selected for the program.

Lincoln County needs quality health care workers, and Oregon Coast Community College is answering the call. The Nursing & Allied Health department opened its Nursing Program application for fall and is seeks students to apply for this competitive program.

The Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in the Nursing Program is highly respected and supported within the community. The nursing program formed strong partnerships and employment opportunities with Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Lincoln County Jail, Lincoln County Health and Human Services, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, Signature Home Health, Siletz Clinic, Nestucca Valley School District and Family Promise.

