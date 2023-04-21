Dr. Andrew (Drew) Blank is a physical therapist who recently joined the practice of Claire Barton Physical Therapy in Newport, where he sees patients Monday through Friday.
Blank grew up in the Bay area in California, and as he neared high school graduation, he began looking at colleges up and down the West Coast to determine where he wanted to continue his education. One of those colleges was Oregon State University. “I think it was like within the first 10 minutes I was on (OSU’s) campus that it kind of felt like home,” he said.
Blank received an undergraduate degree in exercise and sport science from OSU in 2014. He did his doctoral work at Tennessee State University and graduated with a doctor of physical therapy degree in 2020.
Blank said he loves his work as a physical therapist and enjoys getting to know his patients and bringing a personalized touch to each case. He believes in treating the whole person, working with each patient in a variety of ways to help them achieve their goals.
Blank has received additional training in the treatment of shoulder injuries, and he is experienced in the treatment of many different injuries and surgical procedures.
When asked what brought him to Lincoln County, Blank said his wife, Kyra, grew up in Siletz and graduated from Newport High School in 2010. “We’ve known for quite awhile that we wanted to move to the area,” he said. “We currently live in Toledo, but we’re going to be moving to Siletz in the next couple of months.”
In his free time, Blank said he “loves board games, excellent puns and chocolate.” He and Kyra have two cats, Binx and Tessie, and a dog, Hugo.
