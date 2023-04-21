new-physical-therapist

Physical therapist Dr. Andrew (Drew) Blank has joined the practice of Claire Barton Physical Therapy in Newport. (Photo by Steve Card)

Dr. Andrew (Drew) Blank is a physical therapist who recently joined the practice of Claire Barton Physical Therapy in Newport, where he sees patients Monday through Friday.

Blank grew up in the Bay area in California, and as he neared high school graduation, he began looking at colleges up and down the West Coast to determine where he wanted to continue his education. One of those colleges was Oregon State University. “I think it was like within the first 10 minutes I was on (OSU’s) campus that it kind of felt like home,” he said.

