The League of Oregon Cities (LOC) Board of Directors has selected Patty Mulvihill as the organization’s new executive director. Mulvihill, the first woman to hold the top leadership position for the LOC, has served as interim executive director and was chosen through a national recruitment conducted by Strategic Government Resources of Dallas, Texas.

“Through an open, transparent and inclusive recruitment process that produced several high-quality candidates, Patty emerged as the leader who will move the LOC forward in alignment with the goals, vision and values of our new strategic plan,” said LOC President Taneea Browning. “While serving as our interim executive director, Patty has provided steady and thoughtful day-to-day leadership for the LOC during a very challenging and pivotal time for the organization. She is clearly the best choice to lead the LOC forward.”

