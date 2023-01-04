The League of Oregon Cities (LOC) Board of Directors has selected Patty Mulvihill as the organization’s new executive director. Mulvihill, the first woman to hold the top leadership position for the LOC, has served as interim executive director and was chosen through a national recruitment conducted by Strategic Government Resources of Dallas, Texas.
“Through an open, transparent and inclusive recruitment process that produced several high-quality candidates, Patty emerged as the leader who will move the LOC forward in alignment with the goals, vision and values of our new strategic plan,” said LOC President Taneea Browning. “While serving as our interim executive director, Patty has provided steady and thoughtful day-to-day leadership for the LOC during a very challenging and pivotal time for the organization. She is clearly the best choice to lead the LOC forward.”
Mulvihill joined the organization as assistant general counsel in 2016, then served as general counsel for four years prior to her appointment as interim director.
“As the LOC approaches its 100-year anniversary, we now have the chief executive and visionary leader in place who will guide our staff to deliver the programs and services that help our 241 member cities meet their ongoing challenges,” said LOC Vice President Steve Callaway. “Patty has an exceptional understanding of the cities in Oregon — regardless of size and geographic location. She has built strong relationships with city leaders statewide and will work passionately to ensure that the LOC delivers top quality service to its membership.”
Prior to joining the LOC, Mulvihill served the city of Bloomington, Indiana, for 12 years, first as an assistant city attorney from 2004-14, then as the city’s lead attorney from 2014-16. She earned her bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from Indiana University. Mulvihill is a member of the Oregon State Bar and the Indiana State Bar and has earned certifications from Cornell University (diversity and inclusion), Boise State University (conflict management), the Leadership Strategies Institute (effective facilitation) and the HR Training Center (HR generalist).
“I’m humbled and honored to be selected as the LOC executive director,” Mulvihill said. “Since relocating to Oregon and joining the LOC in 2016, I have developed a deep love and commitment to Oregon and its 241 cities. Oregon and the LOC are my home. I am excited to work with and support city leaders across the state from unique communities of varying size and location. I’m also looking forward to working with our board on our new strategic plan and supporting our staff in their work to deliver high quality service to our cities. I would like to thank the LOC Board and staff for their belief in my ability to lead this organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.