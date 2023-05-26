A family-owned business, Pelican Garage Doors includes daughter Natalie (holding granddaughter Audrey) who works remotely because her husband, Angelo Roes, is in the military. The clan stands in front of a newly-installed garage door.
Featuring new garage doors (below right) in all sizes with a wide range of materials, motors, openers and accessories, Pelican Garage Doors can deliver modern or traditional styles to fit any home. To see an eye-popping gallery of recent installations, visit the website www.pelicangaragedoors.com, or call Pelican Garage Doors directly at 541-614-4333.
Pelican Garage Doors owners Derek and Lisa Jacobson are proud of the many five-star reviews the company has earned for installation of new garage doors.
Already adept at new garage door installations is new employee Jarob Rolph of Pelican Garage Doors.
First impressions count, say homeowners in a recent survey about the oversized role new garage doors play in home values.
As a “return on investment,” the study rated the eye-appealing renovation at 97.5 percent — a sound reason to make them your next home improvement, advised Derek Jacobson of the family-owned business, Pelican Garage Doors, a Google Five Star-rated company serving all of Lincoln and Tillamook counties.
