Oregon’s housing agency is pausing taking new applications for a program that helps homeowners struggling to make their mortgage payments.

Oregon’s housing agency has paused accepting new applications for its homeowner assistance program.

The pause, which began Nov. 30, will allow the Housing and Community Services agency to process current applications, complete system maintenance and tally the federal funds available for homeowners.

