Construction is underway at McLean Point on Yaquina Bay on a project to create four large buildings on a 16-acre parcel of land near the Port of Newport International Terminal and the NW Natural LNG tank.
The project is being undertaken by the owner of the property, Rondys, Inc. Company president Evan Hall is the grandson of Wilburn Hall, one of the area’s pioneer fishermen, who purchased that property about half a century ago.
“My granddad acquired that property in the ’70s, It’s the McLean Point property, in total it’s about 40 acres,” Evan Hall said. “He had tried to do things with it through the years. It was a log yard for a good part of the time, in the ’80s and ’90s.”
Hall said he came into family company through the fishing industry, “and I hadn’t heard about this property until I was a part of the actual corporate side of the company,” he said. “It was right about the same time that the Port (of Newport) starting working on the export facility idea, which fell apart five or six years ago. So that really stirred our attention on the opportunities and that sent me down a path of trying to develop a concept for use and develop the site.”
The work currently underway involves the installation of basic utilities and roadways. “This is what we call our first phase, and we’re getting close to finishing it,” Hall said. “It was held up for nearly two years with regulatory issues that just became really difficult to figure out, and that actually coincided with the whole COVID epidemic. In the end it might have been not so bad that it was delayed.”
Once the regulatory issues were resolved and work picked back up in the wake of the pandemic, Hall said he “dusted off the plans” and got back to work on the project.
“We’ve been using local contractors, Central Coast Excavation and Road and Driveway, for this first phase,” he said. “And I’m just getting started with coming back to our old plans for the second phase, which is four 9,000-square-foot buildings that will be general storage or light industrial or commercial use.”
There is a road that runs through the center of the entire 40-acre site, and the area where the current construction is underway, on the east side of that road, is zoned for light industrial use. “On the west side, it’s zoned water-use dependent,” Hall said. “The concept for developing the west side is a little bit different in the way that it has water access. So long-term plans, and I don’t know if I’ll be able to get there, would include water access by way of docks. If you have a dock out there, then that expands the potential uses.”
Hall said he hopes to see construction of these first buildings begin in the near future.
“I’m hoping we can be breaking ground on our second phase, the buildings, before the end of the year,” he said. “Hopefully sooner.”
This isn’t the first endeavor that Rondys, Inc. has undertaken on this property. “We started the Community Ice LLC plant about three years ago, primarily to help support the commercial fishing fleet,” Hall said. “We knew that there was a lack of access to ice, (and) we don’t restrict our access to anyone. We saw this opportunity to support the fleet, so we got ice down there.”
