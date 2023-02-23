The Newport Walmart store is currently undergoing a major remodeling project, which store officials expect will be completed sometime this spring.
It was more than 30 years ago — in mid-1992 — that Walmart broke ground for its store at 160 NW 25th St. in Newport. The store first opened its doors to the public with a grand opening celebration on Jan. 5, 1993.
This isn’t the first time this particular Walmart store has undergone a big renovation project. In 2012, the layout and design of the store was updated, which included a full line of groceries and a wide assortment of new products and services.
This latest remodeling project has been underway for a few months. According to Lauren Willis, director of communications for Walmart in the western U.S., the updates will include:
• A new pharmacy to serve Newport and surrounding communities;
• An updated store layout to make shopping easy and enjoyable;
• Expanded grocery offerings to better serve customers;
• A refreshed front entrance and checkout areas for a more efficient shopping experience;
• New signage, ceilings and concrete floors throughout the store;
• Expanded seasonal and celebration departments;
• The addition of a full bike rack to increase availability for customers;
• More than 400 new shopping carts with drink and phone holders;
• Updated restrooms;
• A new mother’s room;
• A new mural at the store’s front entrance, which will showcase the Newport community.
Once the remodel nears completion, Walmart will announce details of a grand re-opening celebration event, which will be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.