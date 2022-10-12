GLENEDEN BEACH — There’s more to the Yoga than a downward-facing dog at Luminous Soul Center, where a mother-daughter team will capture your aura and release your built-up stress with drop-in classes and sessions for everyone.
Located in the busy heart of the seaside community of Gleneden Beach, Luminous Soul Center will hold its grand opening this coming Saturday, Oct. 15, with music, food and free classes, 1-5 p.m. at 6645 Gleneden Beach Loop, next to the post office and Side Door Café.
The innovative workspace will feature Yoga classes for all abilities led by Arielle Beauduy, who followed her grandmother’s footsteps to India at the age of 18 to live for a year in an ashram.
“Yoga is really the practice of self-care, connecting breathing with movement,” said Arielle, who studied dance for a fine-arts degree from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. “It’s proven to calm down the nervous system and revitalize your energy — not the fancy poses, but simple ones with beauty anybody can do, even from a wheelchair.”
Drop-in fees for the rejuvenating Yoga classes are $14, or $11 with a 5-class card.
Far more than a Yoga studio, however, Luminous Soul Center is like a super-store for the body and soul, a nurturing space for Yoga classes, energy healing, meditation, aura pictures, readings, soul guidance, unique boutique gifts, special events and the new campus for a popular Internet energy-healing school, “Joyful Presence.”
Jaya Jarada, Arielle’s mother, is Luminous Soul Center’s dean of meditation, a lifelong energy-healing practitioner, minister and “intuitive guide” with a master’s degree in transpersonal psychology and a website with classes such as “Ancient Energy Healing” and “Alignment with Truth Meditation.”
“I’ve created an energy-testing and healing method that maps the energy field and pinpoints the needed physical, supplemental, energetic or spiritual remedy to bring the energy system back into balance and joy,” she said.
One of Jaya’s specialties is aura pictures, which can be a fun exercise with a “mini-balance” ($33) or a full “energy-clearing” session with before-and-after pictures of your “luminous energy field” ($60). On Thursday nights, 6:30-8:30 p.m., she will teach a guided mediation and energy-healing class, and another on Sundays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Jaya and Arielle have co-authored several books and created vibrant lines of chakra art and greeting cards that will join organic body-care products, candles, crystals and energy-emitting jewelry in the center’s appealing boutique. As if to underline the joyful nature of the center, there are crafts tables to make your own gemstone bags.
