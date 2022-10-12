GLENEDEN BEACH — There’s more to the Yoga than a downward-facing dog at Luminous Soul Center, where a mother-daughter team will capture your aura and release your built-up stress with drop-in classes and sessions for everyone.

Located in the busy heart of the seaside community of Gleneden Beach, Luminous Soul Center will hold its grand opening this coming Saturday, Oct. 15, with music, food and free classes, 1-5 p.m. at 6645 Gleneden Beach Loop, next to the post office and Side Door Café.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.