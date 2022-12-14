Employees at the two Samaritan Health Services hospitals in Lincoln County were celebrated recently in recognition of their successful effort to improve quality and customer satisfaction, as measured by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Praise was served up in the form of sweet treats and fun activities for staff over four days, as a gesture of appreciation by the executive teams at both hospitals in recognition of their four-star scores.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.