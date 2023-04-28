The Lincoln County Board of Realtors recently announced winners of its annual awards. Pictured (left to right) are: Michael Kessinger, with Opt Real Estate, recipient of the 2023 Rising Star award; Lynlei Gilleo, executive officer, Lincoln County Board of Realtors; and David Adolf, with Realty One Group At The Beach, 2023 Realtor of the Year recipient.
The Lincoln County Board of Realtors recently announced the recipients of its annual Realtor of the Year and Realtor Rising Star awards
The 2023 Realtor of the Year is David Adolf, who retired from the U.S. Air Force and then traveled extensively before making Lincoln County his home in 2015. He owned property here even longer and remembers visiting Lincoln County in the 1980s.
Adolf is heavily involved in local community, working and volunteering his time with South Beach Church, Newport Rotary, Lincoln County Food Share, the Lincoln County Cultural Coalition, and the Central Coast Chorale, among others. He also serves on the Lincoln County Board of Realtors Board of Directors as past president and on several committees, two as chairperson. Adolf lives in Newport with his wife, Darci, and their two golden retrievers.
The 2023 Realtor Rising Star is Michael Kessinger who has lived in Lincoln County most of his life, graduating from Newport High School in 2006. Kessinger attended Mt. Hood Community College, where he competed in track and field. He loves all sports and currently helps coach local youth leagues whenever given the opportunity. He has a 2-year-old son named Madden with his fellow licensed-Realtor partner and best friend, Mackenzie.
Kessinger served on the Lincoln County Board of Realtors since 2017 and is the current president of the association. He also the current elected district vice president of Oregon Realtors District 2. He has developed a love of political advocacy and receives this award in anticipation of a bright future working at the local, state, and national levels to protect private property rights.
