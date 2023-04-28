realtor-of-the-year

The Lincoln County Board of Realtors recently announced winners of its annual awards. Pictured (left to right) are: Michael Kessinger, with Opt Real Estate, recipient of the 2023 Rising Star award; Lynlei Gilleo, executive officer, Lincoln County Board of Realtors; and David Adolf, with Realty One Group At The Beach, 2023 Realtor of the Year recipient.

The Lincoln County Board of Realtors recently announced the recipients of its annual Realtor of the Year and Realtor Rising Star awards

The 2023 Realtor of the Year is David Adolf, who retired from the U.S. Air Force and then traveled extensively before making Lincoln County his home in 2015. He owned property here even longer and remembers visiting Lincoln County in the 1980s.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.