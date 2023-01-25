The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its Accessible Travel Conference. The event will be Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chinook Winds Seafood Grill.
Registration for the conference is open now. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased by contacting the chamber at 541-994-3070 or info@lcchamber.com.
Conference attendees will learn about the untapped market of disabled travelers. The event will help businesses and communities become more welcoming and accessible to travelers with disabilities, their families and companions.
Keynote speaker Syren Nagakyrie is the founder of Disabled Hikers and a longtime disabled activist and community builder, committed to an outdoors culture transformed by representation, accessibility and justice for disabled and all other marginalized outdoors people. Nagakyrie is the author of “The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon,” published by FalconGuides.
Other conference sessions include:
• “Increasing Accessibility, One Beach at a Time,” with Jeanne Sprague, director, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, and Ed Dreistadt, director, Explore Lincoln City;
• “How to Build and Promote Accessible Travel Experiences,” with Wheel the World;
• “Americans with Disabilities Act: Legalities & Beyond,” with Josh Zantello of Zantello Law Group and Lesley Ogden, CEO, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital;
• “Never Give Up,” with Brittney Sorenson, former CAN/RA for Frontier Rehabilitation Center, Longview, Washington.
“We are proud to host the Lincoln City Accessible Travel Conference,” said Lori Arce-Torres, executive director of the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce. “Our stellar speakers will cover timely and important topics for anyone with a tourism-related business.”
Event sponsors include Explore Lincoln City, NW Natural, Oregon State Credit Union, and Charlotte Lehto Farmers Insurance.
