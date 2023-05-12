The Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center hosts a Small Business Administration Lenders Panel on Wednesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to noon. The event, held at the college’s Central County Campus in Newport, will bring together local and regional lenders to discuss the current commercial lending scene for small businesses in the area.

The panel will cover topics including common barriers for those seeking small business financing, the most important criteria for evaluating a startup loan, and success stories of businesses that have obtained SBA funds.

