The Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center hosts a Small Business Administration Lenders Panel on Wednesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to noon. The event, held at the college’s Central County Campus in Newport, will bring together local and regional lenders to discuss the current commercial lending scene for small businesses in the area.
The panel will cover topics including common barriers for those seeking small business financing, the most important criteria for evaluating a startup loan, and success stories of businesses that have obtained SBA funds.
The panel will be moderated by Anna Shapiro, from the U. S. Small Business Administration’s Portland District Office. She will be joined by several SBA lenders, including Jedd Fly, a vice president with Oregon Coast Bank here in Lincoln County.
“In today’s economy, small businesses need access to financing to grow and succeed,” said SBDC director Gregory Price. “This panel will provide valuable insights into what lenders are looking for and what businesses can do to secure funding.”
The panel will also field questions from the audience and touch on other queries, such as “What is the single most important thing that a business can do today to secure small business financing in the future?” and “What are the most important criteria lenders look for when evaluating a loan to grow an existing business?”
Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear success stories from local businesses that have obtained SBA funds, and learn how these funds made a significant impact on their business and community.
The SBA Lenders Panel is free and open to the public. Registration is required, and seating is limited. To register, visit oregoncoast.edu/sbdc.
The Small Business Development Center serves clients in the Newport, Waldport and Lincoln City Oregon Coast Community College campuses. The SBDC offers free, one-on-one, confidential advising services to any business owner and anyone considering launching a business.
