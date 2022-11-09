The Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center is putting on a workshop — “Income Tax Essentials for Small Businesses — for local Lincoln County business owners and clients of the Clatsop Community College SBDC.
Even before the pandemic’s wide array of grant and loan programs — which will pop up in many businesses’ tax documents for years to come — there were numerous changes to the tax code that meant new challenges and opportunities for small business owners.
This class is intended to help people navigate through those various income tax fields. The instructor will be Wendy Ludwig, a CPA, an OCCC SBDC business advisor, and a member of the Oregon SBDC Capital Access Team.
Ludwig works as a small business advisor and independent personal financial coach. Prior to 2017, she worked in large multinational companies in the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 25 years as a tax and finance professional. She enjoyed leading teams, solving complex financial problems and meeting thousands of deadlines.
In addition to her CPA, Ludwig holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Linfield College. She has volunteered in Lincoln County as a tax preparer with AARP’s Tax Aide program and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children.
The Basics You Need to Know
Ludwig is going to be walking the class through a number of important items. As tax procedures change often, this class is going to prepare participants to be up to date with the current tax practices.
• Overview and Schedule C
• Self-employment tax
• Employee Retention Tax Credit
• Quarterly estimated taxes
• Avoiding common mistakes
• Tips for easier recordkeeping
• Where to find tax information
• Choosing a tax adviser
This will be a two-part class, delivered live from both the Newport and Lincoln City OCCC locations — participants can attend at either location. The event will also be livestreamed from Lincoln County to participants in Clatsop County.
