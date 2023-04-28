A password or a passphrase should be considered a wall between free access to personal information and the world. The stronger the wall, the more difficult it is for others to break down. (Getty Images)
Wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi forever changed the way people not only interact with one another but also how they complete day-to-day activities such as shopping, researching, banking, eating and communicating. The more everyone is online, the more opportunities for hackers to get into personal accounts, steal information and drain checking or savings accounts before victims realize it. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), securing today’s online environment goes beyond thinking about the Wi-Fi router at home — and it all starts with a password.
Passwords should be different for every account that lives online, is in the cloud, or is attached to something that retains personal or financial information. Think about the last time any of your online account passwords were changed. Change them if they are all the same or a similar variation of the same password, if they are too easy to guess, or if they need to be remembered or compromised. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people don’t need to change their passwords as often as they may think; however, ensuring the password is as secure as possible is good practice.
The BBB recommends the following password-creation tips to stay safe:
Think of passwords as walls
A password or a passphrase should be considered a wall between free access to personal information and the world. The stronger the wall, the more difficult it is for others to break down. The more walls, the more difficult it is to access the information. Encryption is the easiest way to protect communication between an electronic device and a website or server.
Avoid easy passwords
An example of a weak password is easy to guess — information anyone can find on social media sites or through a phishing email or text. A strong password has at least 12-to-14 characters mixed with uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.
Commonly used passwords are your pet’s name, your mother’s maiden name, the town you grew up in, your birthday, your anniversary, etc. Surprisingly, the answers to these common passwords can typically be found online. Even if you don’t consider yourself an active user of social media or the internet, personal information is on one forum or another. Even for passwords that require numbers and letters, some people stick to simple patterns like 0000, 1111, 1234, etc. Do not be so predictable. Never use the same password for multiple accounts, especially for the most sensitive ones, such as bank accounts, credit cards, legal or tax records or medically related files.
Make them creative
Need more creative ideas for different passwords? Use song lyrics. Not only is it impossible for hackers to guess what song you are using, it’s even harder for them to guess which lyrics you’re using.
Use a passphrase
Instead of using a single word, use a passphrase. Phrases should be around 20 characters long and include random words, numbers and symbols. Think of something that you will be able to remember, but others need help to come close to guessing, such as PurpleMilk
#367JeepDog$.
Use multiple passwords
Using different passwords for different accounts is also important. While it may be easier to remember one password for every account, it’s much easier for hackers to break down one wall rather than multiple walls. If hackers can figure out one password, even if it’s to something harmless like an Instagram account, they know the password to every account you own. This includes online shopping websites, banking accounts, health insurance accounts, email accounts and more.
Use multi-factor authentication
When it’s available and supported by accounts, use two-factor authentication. This requires both your password and additional information upon logging in. The second piece is generally a code sent to your phone or a random number generated by an app or token. This will protect the account even if your password is compromised. Many devices include fingerprint or facial recognition to unlock them, which helps protect any apps on the device if it becomes lost or stolen.
Consider a password manager
A written list works, but if worried about losing it, type up an electronic list and label it as something other than “PASSWORDS.” Keep the list updated and organized as well as secretive. Avoid keeping the list on the device, as it will make it easier for the thief to access the apps and personal data.
Use a reputable password manager to store your information. These easy-to-access apps store all password information and security question answers in case you ever need to remember. However, don’t forget to use a strong password to secure the information within your password manager.
Select security questions only you know the answer to
Many security questions ask for answers to information available in public records or online, such as your zip code, mother’s maiden name and birthplace. That is information a motivated attacker can easily obtain. Don’t use questions with a limited number of responses that attackers can easily guess — like the color of your first car.
Wi-Fi is a security concern as well. Check device settings before surfing the web. Check the validity of available Wi-Fi hotspots: hackers will set up fake hotspots with names of stores or institutions you might trust.
Make sure all websites used have “https” at the beginning of the web address.
Install an app add-on that forces your web browsers to use encryption when connecting to websites.
If you receive notification from a company about a possible data breach, it is always best practice to immediately change that password and any similar passwords. See BBB’s tips on handling a security breach.
