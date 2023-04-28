BBB-strong-passwords

A password or a passphrase should be considered a wall between free access to personal information and the world. The stronger the wall, the more difficult it is for others to break down. (Getty Images)

Wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi forever changed the way people not only interact with one another but also how they complete day-to-day activities such as shopping, researching, banking, eating and communicating. The more everyone is online, the more opportunities for hackers to get into personal accounts, steal information and drain checking or savings accounts before victims realize it. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), securing today’s online environment goes beyond thinking about the Wi-Fi router at home — and it all starts with a password.

Passwords should be different for every account that lives online, is in the cloud, or is attached to something that retains personal or financial information. Think about the last time any of your online account passwords were changed. Change them if they are all the same or a similar variation of the same password, if they are too easy to guess, or if they need to be remembered or compromised. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people don’t need to change their passwords as often as they may think; however, ensuring the password is as secure as possible is good practice.

