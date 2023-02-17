The executive leadership teams at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, led by Dr. Lesley Ogden, CEO, were recently named as finalists for the American Hospital Association’s Rural Hospital Leadership Team Award.

The award recognizes small or rural hospital leaders have guided their hospital and community through change and innovation. Award recipients display outstanding leadership, responsiveness to their community’s health needs and a collaborative process that has led to measurable outcomes.

