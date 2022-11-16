SNLH-national-design-award

Posing with the merit trophy in front of the poster display are, from left, Todd Predmore and John Medvec (Skanska), Craig Blackhurst and Amy Douma (HGA) and Dr. Lesley Ogden (Samaritan).

Representatives of the team that created the replacement Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital stood on stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas recently to accept a national merit award from the Design-Build Institute of America.

Dr. Lesley Ogden represented the hospital owner, Samaritan Health Services; Todd Predmore represented the builder, Skanska USA; and Amy Douma represented the designer/architect, HGA.

