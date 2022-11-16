Representatives of the team that created the replacement Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital stood on stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas recently to accept a national merit award from the Design-Build Institute of America.
Dr. Lesley Ogden represented the hospital owner, Samaritan Health Services; Todd Predmore represented the builder, Skanska USA; and Amy Douma represented the designer/architect, HGA.
The Samaritan hospital project was one of three nominees for the National Award of Excellence in the health care facilities category, which went to Ireland Army Health Clinic in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The third nominee was McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital in Michigan.
“While it would have been an extraordinary honor to have received the top national award, I am thrilled that our project was one of just three across the nation to be recognized,” said Ogden, CEO of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
“When we partnered with Skanska USA Building and HGA to design and construct our new hospital, it was immediately clear that we were on a unique and collaborative journey. They worked with our staff and our community to discover what was needed and they delivered an efficient, flexible and beautiful hospital for our community,” she said.
The replacement Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital opened in February 2020 just a few feet away from the existing 52-year-old hospital, which was later demolished.
The 52,000-square-foot hospital promotes optimal care for patients in several ways. Flexible use of space provides more convenient services for patients. Related departments are located near each other for improved work efficiencies. The latest medical and technology equipment are available, and the facility was built to the highest safety and seismic standards.
According to the DBIA website, design-build is a process in which the designer and contractor work together from the beginning, as a team, providing unified project recommendations to fit the owner’s schedule and budget. Any changes are addressed by the entire team, leading to collaborative problem-solving and innovation, not excuses or blame-shifting.
