Bettina Hannigan, president and CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, has been elected as chairperson for the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce (OSCC) Board of Directors. OSCC is the largest grassroots organization for business in the state and gives a voice in the Capitol for small and large local business communities.

Hannigan will continue in her role with the Florence chamber. She has been involved in the OSCC since starting her job in Florence in April 2016 and was responsible for bringing their statewide convention to Florence in 2017. She has been an OSCC board member since 2019.

