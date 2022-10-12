Lincoln City residents will now be able to shop for gently used furniture, appliances, tools and surplus building supplies when the Habitat ReStore reopens at 1125 NW Highway 101 later this month. The public is invited to celebrate the reopening at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 19.
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) has been searching for a new location since January 2022 when they closed their previous Lincoln City ReStore. “It was difficult finding a large enough building with a warehouse configuration and room for offices at a price point we could afford,” says HFHLC Executive Director Lucinda Taylor. “Our ReStores support the Habitat mission of building affordable housing, and a large lease payment would be challenging for our small nonprofit. We’re incredibly grateful to Tom Dreiske, owner of our new location, for working with us to make this affordable.” Currently, HFHLC is partnering with two Lincoln City families to build large family homes in the Garden Estates neighborhood that will provide safe housing for eight children and their parents.
The 1,100 square foot store opening in October is just the beginning of HFHLC’s relocation effort. A larger retail space nearby will become available in December once renovations are complete, adding another 6,500 square feet. “We look forward to expanding our service in Lincoln City,” says ReStore Director Adam El Dissi. “Not a day goes by that we don’t hear from someone in the area asking if and when we’ll be back. We’re happy to say our ReStore is being restored.”
Of course, getting back to full capacity will take some time. The initial smaller space won’t accommodate large furniture and appliances. In the meantime, shoppers will be able to peruse the Newport ReStore remotely through a personal shopper connected digitally to a large monitor in Lincoln City. It will also take time to accumulate inventory. Habitat is accepting donations of furniture, appliances, and other household goods and can pick up larger items from your home.
Lincoln City ReStore hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 5:30 pm. The store will also be open on Tuesdays once the larger retail space is available and additional staff have been hired.
