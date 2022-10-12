Habitat for Humanity

Lincoln City residents will now be able to shop for gently used furniture, appliances, tools and surplus building supplies when the Habitat ReStore reopens at 1125 NW Highway 101 later this month. The public is invited to celebrate the reopening at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 19.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) has been searching for a new location since January 2022 when they closed their previous Lincoln City ReStore. “It was difficult finding a large enough building with a warehouse configuration and room for offices at a price point we could afford,” says HFHLC Executive Director Lucinda Taylor. “Our ReStores support the Habitat mission of building affordable housing, and a large lease payment would be challenging for our small nonprofit. We’re incredibly grateful to Tom Dreiske, owner of our new location, for working with us to make this affordable.” Currently, HFHLC is partnering with two Lincoln City families to build large family homes in the Garden Estates neighborhood that will provide safe housing for eight children and their parents.

