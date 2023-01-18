Business Oregon has partnered with the CCD Business Development Corporation to offer $3 million in CDBG-CV Statewide Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Assistance (SBMA). This program is funded with federal grant funds from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program CARES Act funding for communities affected by COVID-19.
SBMA grants will be awarded between $2,500 and $30,000 per business. Microenterprises whose owner meets who meet low- and moderate-income (LMI) criteria can qualify for up to $10,000 in grant funding. Small businesses can qualify for $2,500 per LMI employee retained up to $30,000 in funding.
Eligibility requirements: A microenterprise (five or fewer employees) or small business (more than five employees) that:
• Was generally stable/strong prior to the COVID-19 pandemic;
• Has an owner and/or employees who meet low- and moderate-income (LMI) criteria.
This program launches on Monday, Jan. 23, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. Applications for this grant program will be processed on a lottery basis. At the time of application closure, all submitted applications will be randomized and processed. To register and apply, visit www.ccdbusiness.org/oregonsbma.
Technical assistance is available to assist with completing the application process. You may use Google Translate on the application registration and program webpages for non-English languages, or contact CCD Business Development Corporation at 1-888-263-0971 or oregonsbma@ccdbusiness.com for additional assistance. Video tutorials for both small business and microenterprise applications, including helpful tips, are also available. The link to the YouTube playlist for the video tutorials can be found at on the CCD’s website.
