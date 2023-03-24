Juno, a proven innovative recycling technology pioneered by Georgia-Pacific, was recently recognized by three entities for innovation and sustainability. Leaders in the fields of business, manufacturing and engineering have recognized the impacts Juno technology is having on recycling and landfill diversion.
In the fall of 2022, Juno was recognized for its contributions to sustainability and recycling innovation by the following groups:
• American Forest and Paper Association – Better Practices, Better Planet 2030 Sustainability Awards – Innovation in Sustainability Award.
• Portland Business Journal – 2022 Makers & Manufacturers Award – recognizes the region’s top manufacturing companies who drive the economy with innovation, excellence and productivity.
• Engineering News-Record – 2022 Best Projects Award in the Best Energy/Industrial Engineering – ENR Northwest region recognized Juno’s contractor, Greenberry Industrial LLC as the top Energy/Industrial project in the region. Juno was one of the 13 best project category winners selected from nearly 100 nominations.
“Juno is a revolutionary and now proven approach to waste diversion that is helping communities reach their sustainability goals,” said Christer Henriksson, Juno’s president. “We are grateful for the recognition of what Juno has become — a leader in resource recovery and reuse.”
In May 2021, the first Juno commercial unit began processing local solid waste in Toledo. Co-located with the GP containerboard mill, the facility processes waste, captures recyclable material and feeds recycled fiber directly into mill operations. In its first year of operation, Juno has more than doubled landfill diversion rates in Toledo.
“The Toledo community has been a wonderful partner, and we are proud that Juno has helped more than double their diversion rate in just over a year,” said Franz Cosenza, Toledo Juno’s plant manager. “Our work isn’t done. While our team has done a great job of refining this new technology, there is still too much recyclable material going to landfills and we are committed to continuing to improve our process to improve our local results as well as future global installations.”
For more than a decade, GP researched better ways to recover more fiber from waste streams and help increase paper recycling. The company developed and patented Juno Technology as an environmentally and economically responsible solution to increase recycling and recovery.
Future installations will have additional sorting equipment and the ability to capture biogas, driving potential diversion rates to 90 percent of the waste processed. New units will be capable of processing 300,000 tons of waste per year.
Juno provides the ability to capture previously unrecyclable waste, such as cups with plastic coatings or paper-based packaging with food contamination. Waste generators and local jurisdictions can send everything that is not currently being recycled for processing through Juno with no additional sorting on their part.
In addition to recapturing paper fiber, other recyclable materials like metals are recaptured for new beneficial uses.
