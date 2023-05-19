A funeral director whose transparent approach to one of life’s enduring mysteries — the disposition of a loved one’s final remains — has returned to Lincoln County to begin a new enterprise, Advanced Funeral Services.

Hector Des Los Santos, who sold a thriving funeral service here 10 years ago to care for his mother in Arizona, recently opened the multi-faceted business at 135 NE 10th St. in Newport with the same “one-price guarantee” that 680 families welcomed in a time of unmatched stress.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.