Hector Des Los Santos, of Advanced Funeral Services, is pictured with employee and bride-to-be Angel Denson, a Waldport native he met in Arizona. “She suggested we move back to the Northwest, and I decided in an instant to head back and open up a little funeral home,” he said.
Hector Des Los Santos, of Advanced Funeral Services, is pictured with employee and bride-to-be Angel Denson, a Waldport native he met in Arizona. “She suggested we move back to the Northwest, and I decided in an instant to head back and open up a little funeral home,” he said.
Ben Edom is a qualified and valued funeral associate at Advanced Funeral Services, which can be reached around the clock at 541-264-8494, or by email at afs_newport@outlook.com.
Advanced Funeral Services can be found next to Sunwest Motors and across the street from Abby’s Pizza at 135 NE 10th St. in Newport.
A funeral director whose transparent approach to one of life’s enduring mysteries — the disposition of a loved one’s final remains — has returned to Lincoln County to begin a new enterprise, Advanced Funeral Services.
Hector Des Los Santos, who sold a thriving funeral service here 10 years ago to care for his mother in Arizona, recently opened the multi-faceted business at 135 NE 10th St. in Newport with the same “one-price guarantee” that 680 families welcomed in a time of unmatched stress.
Back in the wake of the COVID pandemic when funeral homes were often overwhelmed and sometimes overpriced, Santos said the profession changed.
“Customers are better informed by the internet, intolerant of pushy salesmen and occasionally edgy as airline passengers,” said Santos. “You don’t push sales onto folks during a difficult time, so I try to keep it simple. I don’t commission our employees, and I’ve always been a firm believer that if you quote a price, that’s exactly what it’s going to be.”
The one-price pledge is matched by the one-stop nature of Advanced Funeral Services, where Santos offers interment, cremation and final-affairs insurance. In the comfortable, home-like setting, families can make all the arrangements for burial or a simple cremation in 30 or 40 minutes right down to signing required legal documents and making the choice of urns, headstones, caskets or vases.
A licensed funeral director, cremationist and insurance agent, Santos also arranges memorial services at churches, yacht clubs, halls, homes or at graveside.
“Our job is to guide them through the process, and keep the costs down,” said Santos, who developed his innovative approach to funerals over a 40-year career that began as a gifted student of the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service.
The final, oft-hidden journey for the deceased often begins within 45 minutes of a call to Santos.
“Once a demise has occurred, we arrive with a gurney similar to those used on an ambulance,” Santos explained. “An ID tag is attached that follows the individual throughout the entire process of burial or cremation. At that point we schedule a time for the family to come in. It’s one of the most difficult choices they’ll ever make: how am I going to dispose of a loved one?”
Fortunately, his experience helps to smooth the difficult road by handling all the arrangements: death certificates, embalming or cremation, obituaries, shipping of remains, burial procedures, services and confirmations. His company also honors transferable, pre-existing insurance arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.