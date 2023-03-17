The Oregon Coast Visitors Association is accepting applications for its 2023 Strategic Investment Fund, focused on “sustainable storytelling.”
According to a 2022 report by Expedia Travel Group, 90 percent of consumers look for sustainable options when traveling. This grant will help consumers find coastal businesses prioritizing sustainability through developing marketing content.
“We recognize that the tourism industry is contributing to and impacted by a changing climate,” said Arica Sears, OCVA deputy director. “As one of the leading industries on the Oregon coast supporting rural frontline communities and domestic and international visitors, we have a responsibility to lessen our industry’s carbon footprint while adapting to our changing environmental conditions.”
OCVA has created an annual Strategic Investment Fund to rapidly and precisely respond to coastal tourism needs and priorities. This year’s emphasis on sustainability aligns with OCVA’s commitment to the Glasgow Declaration and its own 10-year Mitigation, Adaptation and Resiliency Plan.
Any tribe or private business operating on the Oregon coast may apply for support from the 2023 Strategic Investment Fund. Strong applicants will highlight projects that align with OCVA’s identified priorities:
• Electric vehicle education, infrastructure, and events;
• System, program or initiative that encourages visitors to contribute to restoration/regeneration of the local environment;
• Innovative business practices that lead to carbon capture or carbon reduction.
