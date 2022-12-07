The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised the limits for retirement contributions, and some of these cost-of-living-based adjustments have reached near-record levels. Here are five examples of what the new limits are for 2023.
1) Traditional and ROTH Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) — IRA contribution limits are up $500 in 2023 to $6,500. Catch-up contributions for those over age 50 remain at $1,000, bringing the total limit to $7,500.
2) Roth IRAs — The income phase-out for Roth IRA contributions will increase by $9,000 to a range of $138,000-$153,000 for single filers and heads of household. For married couples filing jointly, the phase-out will be $218,000 to $228,000, a $14,000 increase. Married individuals filing separately will see no change to their phase-out range of $0-10,000.
3) Workplace Retirement Accounts — Those with 401(k), 403(b), 457 plans, and similar accounts will see a $2,000 increase for 2023, with the limit rising to $22,500. Those aged 50 and older will have the ability to contribute an extra $7,500, bringing their total limit to $30,000.
4) SIMPLE Accounts — A $1,500 increase in limits for 2023 gives individuals contributing from their salary to this incentive match plan a $15,500 maximum.
5) Simplified Employee Pension Accounts (SEP IRA) — The IRS increased the 2023 SEP limit to $66,000 which is an increase of $5,000 from 2022.
There are also several other changes the IRS has made that can impact your assets and taxation. For one, the IRS also announced a $1,000 increase to the annual exclusion for gifts, making it $17,000 per person. Also, the new federal estate tax exclusion threshold will also be increased in 2023 to $12,920,000.
Keep in mind that we provide updates for informational purposes only. May you enjoy planning for 2023!
