Fail-Fest

The Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County is excited to host “Fail Fest,” the first entrepreneurial event in a four-part series. Fail Fest will feature business owners and entrepreneurs sharing their stories and the lessons learned from experiencing the failures necessary to innovate and create successful businesses.

Fail Fest, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Newport Performing Arts Center, will celebrate failure as part of the learning process and change the narrative from failure being fatal, to failure being fertilizer for future successes. The economic development alliance wants to highlight the courage and perseverance of business owners and encourage future entrepreneurs to always keep trying and learning.

