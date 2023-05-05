The Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County is excited to host “Fail Fest,” the first entrepreneurial event in a four-part series. Fail Fest will feature business owners and entrepreneurs sharing their stories and the lessons learned from experiencing the failures necessary to innovate and create successful businesses.
Fail Fest, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Newport Performing Arts Center, will celebrate failure as part of the learning process and change the narrative from failure being fatal, to failure being fertilizer for future successes. The economic development alliance wants to highlight the courage and perseverance of business owners and encourage future entrepreneurs to always keep trying and learning.
“We are so excited to bring this entertaining and educational event to Lincoln County,” said EDALC Executive Director Paul Schuytema. “Changing the narrative of entrepreneurial failure and missteps is a key first step in energizing our entire community to support and cheerlead for our amazing local entrepreneurs.”
Schuytema, who ran a software development startup for many years, said, “I’m keenly aware of those moments when we accidentally stepped on a business landmine. The key is to brush yourself off, take stock of the valuable lessons learned and to blast ahead. That’s what we’ll be celebrating on May 11, that tenacity to push forward to success.”
Fail Fest is a free event, and celebratory refreshments and snacks will be provided. Anyone interested in RSVPing for this event (walk-ins are also welcome), can visit the punchbowl invite at Tinyurl.com/failfest23
The Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem events, including Fail Fest, are funded in part through grant dollars from Business Oregon’s Rural Opportunity Initiative program, which provides funding and technical assistance to rural organizations and partnerships to foster the awareness and future success of local entrepreneurs —an essential foundational element of the local economy in Lincoln County.
