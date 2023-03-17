SNLH-employee-of-the-year

Employee of the Year at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is Dale Gorman, posing with CEO Dr. Lesley Ogden, left, and COO Virginia Riffle, right.

Working for a hospital’s plant engineering department requires varied skills, organization, responsiveness — and a helpful smile. For displaying these attributes, Dale Gorman, maintenance engineer lead at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, was named Employee of the Year for 2022 during a celebration on March 7, at the hospital.

Gorman joined the Samaritan team in September 2008 as a dietary cook, earning Employee of the Month honors in December 2010. In April 2013, he transferred into a maintenance assistant position, then became a maintenance engineer in 2015. He was promoted into his current position in January 2022 and received Employee of the Month honors for the second time in February 2022.

