The Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County is partnering with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to develop the first ever Lincoln County Economic Summit. This event, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, will be held at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn, located at 3019 N Coast Highway, Newport.

The economic summit will feature community and business leaders from across the state who will discuss research, experiences and insights into important opportunities and issues for rural communities and the local economic vitality.

