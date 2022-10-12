The Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County is partnering with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to develop the first ever Lincoln County Economic Summit. This event, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, will be held at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn, located at 3019 N Coast Highway, Newport.
The economic summit will feature community and business leaders from across the state who will discuss research, experiences and insights into important opportunities and issues for rural communities and the local economic vitality.
“The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce is excited to partner with the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County in bringing you this economic summit to our region,” said Robbi Richter, the chamber’s executive director.
Paul Schuytema, executive director of the economic development alliance, said, “Make no mistake, this isn’t just for Newport Chamber members. We truly believe this summit will deliver valuable insights for business and community leaders all across Lincoln County. The summit will provide fresh regional perspectives from around the state and inspire us to act locally to grow our own economic vitality.”
The summit will provide participants with valuable business resources and guidance that will help them become more resilient and maximize the region’s economic strength. The theme of this summit is “Work, Play, Live,” highlighting the different reasons why people choose Lincoln County as their home and the intersection between each of these three aspects in the local economy. In an area full of natural resources, tourism experiences and business opportunity, working, playing and living in this community has become increasingly intertwined.
The “Work” panel will include broadband expert Joe Franell of Blue Mountain Networks, Brad Attig of the Foundry Collective and Reinventing Rural, and Kate Schwarzler, founder of Indy Commons. They will discuss topics such as engaging remote workers, reinventing a resilient rural economy, broadband issues and developments for rural communities, local food entrepreneurship and more.
The keynote speaker for the event covering the “Play” section of the summit is Scott Bricker, the vice president of destination development for Travel Oregon. Bricker has experience in community-based tourism development and will share his strategic vision for advancing tourism-related projects and businesses in order to create and enhance new visitor experiences in outdoor recreation, cultural heritage spaces, culinary arts, and agrotourism.
The final panel, “Live,” will focus on community and economic resilience, creating and sharing a unified economic development strategy and realizing and celebrating our diverse communities. This panel will be presented by speakers Lisa Norton, assistant general manager of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Aniko Drlik-Muehleck, with the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement, and Jenny Glass with the Cascades West Economic Development District.
Dave Price, vice president of engagement for Oregon Coast Community College, and Paul Schuytema (EDALC) will moderate the panel discussions. State Rep. David Gomberg will also be on hand to offer his insights into local and regional vitality.
