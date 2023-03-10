In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week (March 5-11), Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum this week released the Oregon Department of Justice’s (DOJ) list of 2022’s top 10 consumer complaints.
For the third year in a row, auto sales and repairs, telecommunications and imposter scams took the top three spots. The 2022 Top 10 Consumer Complaint List is:
This year includes, for the first time, a new category — towing. In 2017, the Oregon Legislature passed towing reforms that prohibit towing vehicles from parking facilities (with limited exceptions such as blocking an emergency vehicle) unless the towing company received signed authorization to tow the specific vehicle from the owner of the parking facility or the owner’s agent.
Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Section filed a lawsuit against one of the largest towing operators in Oregon, Retriever Towing. The lawsuit alleges the company illegally towed vehicles from parking facilities without signed authorization from the owner of the parking facility.
“We hope this lawsuit will send a message to all towing companies around the state that they’ll be held accountable for violating the law,” Attorney General Rosenblum said. “Especially when it snows, as it recently did, tow trucks are out in force due to the number of abandoned vehicles. If your car was towed during this time and you feel you were overcharged or otherwise unfairly treated, please call our consumer hotline at 1-877-877-9392 for help.”
Here’s a quick update on Oregon’s consumer protection work in 2022:
• $1.85 billion national settlement with one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, Navient. In Oregon, that means 5,488 federal loan borrowers received $1,462,937 in restitution and 864 borrowers received $22,454,017 in private loan debt cancellation.
• $701.5 million for Oregon to fund opioid abatement and recovery from eight settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies.
• $391.5 million national settlement — led in part by Oregon — with Google over its location tracking practices. The settlement is the largest attorney general-led consumer privacy settlement ever.
• $2.1 million from TurboTax (Intuit Inc.) to Oregon consumers who were deceived into paying for tax services that should have been free.
• $805,799.88 returned to Oregon consumers who filed complaints with the DOJ Consumer Protection Section.
• $309,234 in data breach settlements to Oregon with Avalon, Carnival Cruise, T-Mobile and Experian.
• 10,032 phone calls to the DOJ Consumer Protection Hotline.
