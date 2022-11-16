The Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission is announcing the appointment of a new executive director. Tim Novotny will take the mantle from Hugh Link, who is retiring on Jan. 1, 2023 after a decade at the helm and 18 years with the commission.

Michael Retherford, who served as acting chair of the commission throughout the search and selection, says it was hard to know who was going be the right fit for the job, particularly with the strong pool of applicants who went through the process.  

