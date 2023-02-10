Gregory Price is the new director of the Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College. He is also the SBDC director at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles and will now serve as director for both centers.
The Small Business Development Center at OCCC supports Lincoln County small businesses and anyone considering launching a business some day, with no-cost, one-on-one advising, as well as business workshops on a variety of topics. Learn more at oregoncoast.edu/sbdc.
Gregory Price is returning to his coastal roots as the new Small Business Development Center (SBDC) director at Oregon Coast Community College.
Price grew up in Depoe Bay and attended Taft High School in Lincoln City. After taking time to travel after graduating, he found himself in the emerging renewable energy industry.
He now has more than 20 years of business development experience, including working nationally and internationally building client relationships, working in marketing, sales and consulting. He also started and eventually sold his own company, earned an MBA from Portland State University, and taught at the PSU Graduate School of Business.
Price is currently the SBDC director at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles and will now be serving as director for both centers. He looks forward to the benefits of sharing classes, resources and advisors between the two campuses and strengthening the businesses in both communities.
What does he most look forward to in his new role? Connection to the community, he says.
“I find fulfillment in being of service personally and professionally — especially with rural communities,” Price said. “I love helping small businesses become successful and achieve their goals.”
“Gregory has proven to be a dynamic, creative and successful SBDC professional,” said Dave Price (no relation), former SBDC director and OCCC’s vice president of engagement. “His accomplishments are many and include successful launch and expansion of new programs at CGCC to serve Latino and other underserved business communities, something he’s already hard at work developing here at Oregon Coast. Ours is the first SBDC in Oregon to share a director with another center, but I’m certain it will not be the last. Already we’re seeing the leveraging of resources, back and forth, between the two centers to better serve our clients. In fact, new spring workshops featuring QuickBooks and Excel, plus a lineup of three business workshops to be delivered in-person and in Spanish here in Lincoln County, are direct results of this sharing of resources.”
