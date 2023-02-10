new-SBDC-director-Gregory-Price

Gregory Price is the new director of the Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College. He is also the SBDC director at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles and will now serve as director for both centers.

The Small Business Development Center at OCCC supports Lincoln County small businesses and anyone considering launching a business some day, with no-cost, one-on-one advising, as well as business workshops on a variety of topics. Learn more at oregoncoast.edu/sbdc.

Gregory Price is returning to his coastal roots as the new Small Business Development Center (SBDC) director at Oregon Coast Community College.

Price grew up in Depoe Bay and attended Taft High School in Lincoln City. After taking time to travel after graduating, he found himself in the emerging renewable energy industry.

