OCCC-Virtual-Welder

Oregon Coast Community College is using two virtual welding machines to teach career technical education, and to bring that teaching to all corners of Lincoln County, thanks to a grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund.

The college’s 2020 welding program launch was interrupted by the COVID pandemic, so virtual welding made learning more accessible. Although in-person classes are meeting again, the machines are proving immensely valuable to the program.

