The practice of Dr. Ken Bishop and staff is celebrating six months in its new location at Newport Chiropractic. After buying the building and practice name last year, staff has been settling in to their new space at 344 SW Seventh St., Suite D, Newport.
Bishop’s practice was previously located at the Nye Village Wellness Center in Newport. With the recent retirement of Dr. Terry Cannon, Nye Village Wellness Center is now closed, and all staff is working at Newport Chiropractic. This includes an office manager and a massage therapist. Bishop said his practice will be looking to add several licensed massage therapists to their team in the coming months.
Bishop has been a chiropractic physician serving the greater Newport area since 2008, with a focus on injury recovery, wellness, and family care. He is a graduate of Western States Chiropractic College in Portland, Newport High School and Oregon State University.
Bishop chose to return to his community for friends, family, lifestyle and his numerous recreational activities that are centered around the ocean and coastal mountain ranges. In his free time, he enjoys the outdoors, surfing, sailing, cooking and watching movies. He is an active member in the community and is currently the president of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.
Bishop practices evidence-based medicine, and his first priority is the health and wellness of his patients. He believes that a holistic approach is the best way to care for his patients, and his treatment methods are focused on addressing the whole body and utilizes a broad range of treatment techniques to provide the best possible results. He will listen closely to his patients’ goals and concerns, and work with them to develop a customized treatment plan. Practice modalities are suited to each patient, and may include manual joint manipulation, soft tissue manipulation, rehabilitative exercise, nutrition and many other treatment options.
Chiropractic is a health care profession focused primarily on diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the skeletal, muscular and nervous systems, especially the spine and issues relating to back and neck pain.
