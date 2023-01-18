ken-bishop-practice-moves

Last year, Dr. Ken Bishop moved to Newport Chiropractic after buying the building and practice name. His full range of chiropractic services are now available at 344 SW Seventh St., Suite D in Newport.

The practice of Dr. Ken Bishop and staff is celebrating six months in its new location at Newport Chiropractic. After buying the building and practice name last year, staff has been settling in to their new space at 344 SW Seventh St., Suite D, Newport.

Bishop’s practice was previously located at the Nye Village Wellness Center in Newport. With the recent retirement of Dr. Terry Cannon, Nye Village Wellness Center is now closed, and all staff is working at Newport Chiropractic. This includes an office manager and a massage therapist. Bishop said his practice will be looking to add several licensed massage therapists to their team in the coming months.

