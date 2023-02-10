OCCC-Technology-Expo

A Career Technology Expo takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the OCCC Central County Campus, located at 400 SE College Way in South Beach.

Career Technology Education (CTE) is an ever-growing part of educational curriculums throughout the country, and Oregon is one of the leaders in CTE innovation and initiatives. Next week, Oregon Coast Community College and the Lincoln County School District will show the opportunities available through their own CTE programs.

Community members are invited to experience the Career Technology Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the OCCC Central County Campus, located at 400 SE College Way in South Beach. A variety of experiences will be available, including student demonstrations, presentations about the various programs, and edible samples from the culinary program. There will also be information about the career and technical opportunities in Lincoln County.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.