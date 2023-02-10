Career Technology Education (CTE) is an ever-growing part of educational curriculums throughout the country, and Oregon is one of the leaders in CTE innovation and initiatives. Next week, Oregon Coast Community College and the Lincoln County School District will show the opportunities available through their own CTE programs.
Community members are invited to experience the Career Technology Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the OCCC Central County Campus, located at 400 SE College Way in South Beach. A variety of experiences will be available, including student demonstrations, presentations about the various programs, and edible samples from the culinary program. There will also be information about the career and technical opportunities in Lincoln County.
The Lincoln County School District will represent its career tech programs, including welding, culinary arts, natural resources and forestry, drafting, manufacturing, wood working, engineering, visual design and communication, digital design and media and early childhood education.
Oregon Coast Community College will have programs including early-childhood education, nursing, certified nursing assistant, emergency medical technician, medical assistant, aquarium science, business, computer science, and more. The college will also have mock interviews available and on-the-spot admissions for interested students.
“These programs are working to make our future workforce,” said Matt Batchelor, OCCC career connected learning systems navigator. “We, as educational institutions, want to make sure that what is being created and taught is what our local industries need. We are striving to provide a qualified and educated workforce.”
Local industry partners from the community will also be present, including the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Samaritan Health Services, Lincoln City Recreation Center, Lincoln County Public Health, Georgia-Pacific, Pacific Power, Chinook Winds Casino and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.