A Newport car dealership has increased its service offerings and opened a new tire center.
Power Chevrolet car dealership has added a tire center connected to their body shop, allowing Power Chevrolet to offer an even wider range of services.
Because Power Tire Center has the advantage of being attached to their body shop, they are able to do custom paint and fender work. They deliver a broad spectrum of tire support, including lift kits, suspension, brake work and wheels. As an official Napa Auto Care center, all of their products and services are guaranteed under nationwide warranties.
Les Schwab veteran Brady Cyphert, the new tire center manager, mentioned that despite the supply chain issues in the car parts market, they have been somewhat unaffected. Due to the variety of vendors that they work with they are able to mediate shortages. Their access to vendors permits the use of substitutes and specialty products. The apprehension to shop local due to concerns over COVID-related supply chain shortages is being alleviated by their large selection and range of one-stop shop services. They also price match with competitors on select tires to insure the lowest cost.
Their website shares tips on how to check the tread and how to determine when it is time for a new set of tires. Aside from tire related services, they also provide oil changes, cabin filters, windshield wipers.
For convenience there is a shuttle service, key drop box for day and night, and it is also possible to pick up your car until 7 p.m.
Every Power Chevrolet service is accompanied by a complimentary car wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.