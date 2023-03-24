Julia-Carlson-2023

Julia Carlson

With the recent volatility in the stock markets, you may have heard buzzwords thrown around such as capital gains and tax-loss harvesting. Let’s explore what these terms mean and how to add them to your investment strategy.

You realize capital gains when you sell securities, such as stocks, for a higher value than what you paid for them. You may also realize capital losses if you sold securities for a lower value than what you paid for them. When you have capital losses, you can use them to offset any capital gains you have, which will result in what is known as tax-loss harvesting. While tax-loss harvesting doesn’t eliminate your losses, it can be an advantage to your overall tax and investment strategy.

