In today’s technological world, there seems to be no limit to the things that can be done to add a little something extra to our lives. And one of those things is in the area of home and mobile entertainment. Modern electronics make it possible to have a full movie theater experience in your own home and to project your favorite music throughout any room in the house. Upgraded car stereo systems provide a mobile concert venue everywhere the road takes you.

That’s where V13 Audio comes in. Jason Vorderbrueggen, who moved from the San Francisco Bay area to Waldport last fall, offers a full range of expertise to enhance the home audio/video and car audio experience.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.