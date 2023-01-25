Everything from a simple enhancement of your home’s audio system to the installation of a full-blown home theater can be done by Jason Vorderbrueggen, owner of a new business called V13 Audio. Learn more online at www.V13Audio.com
“Basically I work on any type of low voltage electronics, so if it’s got a speaker or lights, I’m working with it,” said Jason Vorderbrueggen, owner of a new Lincoln County business called V13 Audio.
In today’s technological world, there seems to be no limit to the things that can be done to add a little something extra to our lives. And one of those things is in the area of home and mobile entertainment. Modern electronics make it possible to have a full movie theater experience in your own home and to project your favorite music throughout any room in the house. Upgraded car stereo systems provide a mobile concert venue everywhere the road takes you.
That’s where V13 Audio comes in. Jason Vorderbrueggen, who moved from the San Francisco Bay area to Waldport last fall, offers a full range of expertise to enhance the home audio/video and car audio experience.
“Basically I work on any type of low voltage electronics, so if it’s got a speaker or lights, I’m working with it,” Jason said. “I provide clients with custom home integration services as well as custom car audio systems, so I’m working on things like speakers, TVs, setting up home theaters and two-channel home audio, distributed audio, distributed video, lighting control, universal remote controls, custom designed car audio, and full system tuning for home and auto. I also work on RVs, van conversions, ATVs and boat systems. I also provide pro sound and DJ/lighting solutions, too.”
And he has years of experience to bring top quality to even the most challenging jobs. While living in California, “I worked on designing, installing, and maintaining some really large systems for sports players, movie stars, musicians, composers, all sorts of people. I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Jason said. At that time, he was working for one of the largest “integrators” in the area — probably one of the largest in California. “And I worked there for a long time, that’s where I did most of the high-end integration.”
But Jason’s interest in electronics began well before that. “I basically had a love for electronics since I was a young kid. I would get stuff from garage sales, my parents and other people, and I’d take the electronics apart and try to figure them out. I basically just developed a love for music and electronics in general and would try to repair them as a young kid and put them up all over my room. I was just super intrigued.”
He took electronics classes all four years in high school and was so good at it he eventually worked as a teacher’s assistant to help other students. And also during those high school years, he worked at personal electronics stores and car audio businesses doing installs.
After high school, Jason enlisted in the Navy, and he continued increasing his experience in the field of electronics over the next four years. He worked as an aviation electronics technician aboard the aircraft supercarrier USS Carl Vinson.
After leaving the Navy, Jason pursued a variety of jobs. He worked in the home audio integration industry, worked doing extremely small circuit design for a biomedical company, helped design and manufacture inertial sensors for automobiles for things like airbags and seatbelts, and more.
At one point in life, Jason decided to make a career change. “I went back to school and got a certificate and degree to do electronic instrumentation.” Instrumentation is working with electronic instruments that monitor industrial process. An Instrument Tech troubleshoots and maintains devices that monitor pressure, level, flow, and temperature. “I worked for Shell Oil, which is one of the largest refining companies in the world,” he said.
After spending six or seven years in that line of work, Jason realized he really missed his roots in audio. “I had a lot of people I was still working with, installing and servicing systems secondary to my career, and I was doing installs for free to keep up with the industry. I thought to myself, ‘What am I doing? I could start supporting my family doing what I love,’ so I decided to go on my own.”
As part of this most recent career change, Jason and his wife decided that “we wanted to get out of the California crazy, so we sold our home in California, and here we are (in Waldport).”
And V13 Audio was born. When asked about the name of his business, Jason said, “The way that came about is my last name is Vorderbrueggen, and it’s crazy, nobody can say that. On my boy’s school uniforms, I wouldn’t want to write out Vorderbrueggen, so I would just put V13, because there’s 14 letters.”
Anyone interested in learning about options for an audio system for their car, or audio and/or video systems for their home can contact Jason. “I provide free consultations. I visit the client, find out what their needs are and give them an estimate. Then I look forward to providing the best experience possible”
Jason is also a drummer and has played in a lot of bands. “My father was a computer programmer, musician, and was a live sound reinforcement technician on the side, so I’ve kind of grown up with audio my whole life.” And Jason is involved as a sound technician himself. “I am also a sound technician for the PAC (performing arts center) in Newport. I like working with the plays and the concerts, anything that goes on there.” He also offers services as a mobile DJ.
