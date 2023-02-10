Longtime local banker Bo Smith received a promotion at Oregon Coast Bank and now holds the position of vice president, commercial loan officer. Smith, who joined the bank three years ago, is known by business owners throughout Lincoln and Tillamook counties as an active commercial lender.

Smith graduated high school in Coulterville, Illinois, before attending the University of Arkansas, where he studied political science and met his wife, Jaime, an Arkansas native. In 2004, after Smith worked several years in commercial and industrial chemical sales in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Smiths decided to follow their hearts and move more than 2,600 miles to Waldport, to found Lighthouse Baptist Church, where Bo still serves as pastor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.