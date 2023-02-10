Longtime local banker Bo Smith received a promotion at Oregon Coast Bank and now holds the position of vice president, commercial loan officer. Smith, who joined the bank three years ago, is known by business owners throughout Lincoln and Tillamook counties as an active commercial lender.
Smith graduated high school in Coulterville, Illinois, before attending the University of Arkansas, where he studied political science and met his wife, Jaime, an Arkansas native. In 2004, after Smith worked several years in commercial and industrial chemical sales in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Smiths decided to follow their hearts and move more than 2,600 miles to Waldport, to found Lighthouse Baptist Church, where Bo still serves as pastor.
Smith’s banking career began in 2005 when he joined Bank of the West as a personal banker in Yachats. His record as a lender led to a promotion to branch manager, a position he served in for six years. Smith later spent three years working for Umpqua Bank in Waldport before accepting a position as a commercial lender with West Coast Bank, subsequently acquired by Columbia Bank. Eight years later, citing a desire to “return to his roots at a locally owned institution,” he accepted an offer to join the commercial lending team at Oregon Coast Bank.
“Commercial lending is essential to the economic health of our coastal communities and the heart of any community bank,” explained Lance Nunn, Oregon Coast Bank’s president and chief executive officer. “Bo knows the area. He’s a very experienced lender and has an outstanding track record providing the funds our business customers need to grow. It’s the relationships he forges with his customers that make him such a exceptional community banker and well worthy of this promotion.”
The Smiths own a home in Tidewater and have three children, Allen, Bre and Charity, as well as two granddaughters. A member of the Newport Rotary Club, Smith also chairs the micro-lending committee and the investment committee for the Siletz Tribe Business Corporation. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, watching baseball, and “fighting a losing battle with the blackberries” on the family property.
