Oregon Coast Community College has welcomed two bilingual outreach specialists to connect the Spanish-speaking community with education and career resources in Lincoln County.

In their roles at OCCC, Jose Hernandez and Andrea Jacho will form relationships with the Spanish-speaking community and share resources pertaining to higher education. They will help students and families discover the opportunities of college and career planning and assist with financial aid applications including FAFSA and ORSAA. They will also work with SNAP recipients and provide translation assistance to Spanish Speaking community members interested in applying for GED, ESOL, and college courses.

