Oregon Coast Community College has welcomed two bilingual outreach specialists to connect the Spanish-speaking community with education and career resources in Lincoln County.
In their roles at OCCC, Jose Hernandez and Andrea Jacho will form relationships with the Spanish-speaking community and share resources pertaining to higher education. They will help students and families discover the opportunities of college and career planning and assist with financial aid applications including FAFSA and ORSAA. They will also work with SNAP recipients and provide translation assistance to Spanish Speaking community members interested in applying for GED, ESOL, and college courses.
Hernandez is a graduate of Newport High School and completed the Early College Program, where students can finish college coursework while in high school. He earned a two-year associate degree at OCCC, where he was paid to go to school and saved money for four-year university tuition debt-free. He is looking forward to helping the Spanish-speaking community with college and career resources.
“The community college is so helpful and resourceful,” he said. “They have done so much for me that I wanted to reciprocate that.”
Jacho is an international student from Ecuador. She graduated with an associate degree in computer science from Chemeketa Community College, where she also worked with Spanish-speaking students. She recently moved to Lincoln County and is looking forward to her new role at OCCC.
“I like the interaction with the students, especially people with my same background,” she said. “I’m excited to share what I have learned with those people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.