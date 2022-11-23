The Social Security Administration has announced its biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in the past 42 years. In 1981, we had the largest Social Security COLA on record at 11.2 percent. In 2023, those receiving Social Security will see an 8.7 percent COLA increase. This tops last year’s 5.9 percent COLA increase.1

What this increase means for those collecting Social Security benefits is additional help battling inflation. The average Social Security retiree benefit will increase $146 per month, to $1,827 in 2023, from $1,681 in 2022.1 The increase would also raise the maximum retirement benefit to $3,627 for someone who retires in 2023.

