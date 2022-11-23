The Social Security Administration has announced its biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in the past 42 years. In 1981, we had the largest Social Security COLA on record at 11.2 percent. In 2023, those receiving Social Security will see an 8.7 percent COLA increase. This tops last year’s 5.9 percent COLA increase.1
What this increase means for those collecting Social Security benefits is additional help battling inflation. The average Social Security retiree benefit will increase $146 per month, to $1,827 in 2023, from $1,681 in 2022.1 The increase would also raise the maximum retirement benefit to $3,627 for someone who retires in 2023.
Keep in mind that it is not necessary to claim Social Security benefits to cash in on this huge increase. Anyone who is 62 or older and eligible to start Social Security in 2023 will benefit from the COLA adjustment. The 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, along with every other COLA awarded from the time you turned 62 until you file for benefits, will be automatically included in your Social Security.
Why is this increase happening now? Congress has COLA increases tied to rising inflation. While there’s been a great deal of talk about inflation this year, the increase depends on the much-anticipated official numbers: the third quarter’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is measured against the CPI of the previous year, and the COLA is calculated from that.
If you are curious to know what your specific Social Security benefit looks like, create an account at SSA.gov, and these increases should be reflected in the months to come. If you have other Social Security questions, our team is here to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.