The past two years have left a lasting impact on small businesses — from extended labor shortages and inflation to supply chain issues that have shattered “the old ways” of doing business. In an uncertain economy, freelancers can be a smart choice for small businesses that can’t afford, or simply don’t need, a permanent staff member. New trends show project-based “gig” work exists in almost every industry. According to the Gig Economy Data Hub (www.gigeconomydata.org/basics/how-many-gig-workers-are-there) more than a quarter of workers participate in the new gig economy in some way.

To find and hire a freelancer who will do quality work for a reasonable cost, the Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.