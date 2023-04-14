Oregon Coast Bank recently announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors — Randy Schild and Tyler Smallwood. In addition, the bank has promoted Kevin Eisenbarth to the position of IT manager.
Randy Schild
Schild is the former superintendent of the Tillamook County School District and remains active in local and statewide organizations since his retirement in 2019.
Born and raised in Tillamook — his father was a former CEO of the Tillamook County Creamery Association — Schild earned both a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of arts degree in education from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. After 13 years of teaching business education at Tillamook High School, where he was also head baseball coach, Schild served three years as principal of Neah-Kah-Nie High School. During his 18 years at the helm of the Tillamook County School District, he was awarded the 2015 Oregon School District Superintendent of the Year by the Oregon Association of School Executives. He also served as president of the Oregon Association of Secondary School Administrators.
“For a number of years I’d been impressed with Oregon Coast Bank’s commitment to our coastal communities,” Schild said. “Having a locally owned and operated bank in tune with the needs of coastal families and businesses is essential. Oregon Coast Bank does a phenomenal job serving that need and is an organization I’m proud to be associated with.”
Tyler Smallwood
Smallwood is a third-generation Waldport logging company owner. Established 52 years ago by his grandfather, Smallwood Logging projects regularly generate more than 100 local jobs, including the company’s 30 full-time employees.
Born and raised in Waldport, Smallwood helped out at his dad’s jobsites as a child. At age 18, he became an official employee. After graduating from Waldport High School, he attended Northwest Lineman College, but rather than accepting a job requiring extensive east coast travel after his college graduation, he chose to return home to a community and industry he’d always loved.
Smallwood Logging principally purchases and harvests timber from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry, companies such as Weyerhaeuser, and private timberland owners. Known for its expertise in tower logging, Smallwood typically operates four to six different sites simultaneously.
A second company owned by Smallwood, Timber Pacific LLC, purchases timber and subs out the harvesting to other firms, including Smallwood Logging. Smallwood regularly contributes to the Waldport High School Forestry Program and local booster clubs.
“Oregon Coast Bank has always done a great job understanding the needs of local logging firms and providing much needed financing,” Smallwood said. “But the bank is much more than that, an important community resource for families and businesses of all kinds. I’m pleased to have been asked to join the board, and I’m enjoying working with the OCB team.”
Kevin Eisenbarth
Eisenbarth, a key member of the bank’s IT team for more than 10 years, will fill the department’s leadership position recently vacated when longtime manager Trevor Downing was promoted to chief financial officer. Raised in Lincoln County, Eisenbarth is a graduate of Newport High School and holds an associate’s degree in business from Chemeketa Community College. He was hired by the bank in 2010, working first as a teller. By 2013, Eisenbarth had joined Oregon Coast Bank’s IT team. In recognition of his accomplishments and leadership, the OCB Board of Directors promoted him to assistant vice president in 2020.
