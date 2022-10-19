After a decades-long career in the hospitality industry in Colorado, a recent transplant to the Oregon coast made a decision to do something fun for a living.

Lara Lubinski opened Artsea Craftsea, a paint-your-own pottery business located in the former South Beach Post Office. Lubinski said all the pieces fell into place once she moved to the central coast in 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.