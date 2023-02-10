Lincoln City is celebrating its longstanding reputation as a hotspot for antiques, vintage collectibles and other treasures through its annual Antique & Collectibles Week, which takes place from this Saturday, Feb. 11, through Feb. 20.

The event features citywide sales at Lincoln City’s antique shops and used book stores, a special “Sears Years” exhibit at North Lincoln County Historical Museum and a special installment of its popular “Finders Keepers” program, where 100 special antique-style Japanese glass floats made by local artisans will be hidden along the city’s seven miles of sandy beaches. 

