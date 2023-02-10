Lincoln City is celebrating its longstanding reputation as a hotspot for antiques, vintage collectibles and other treasures through its annual Antique & Collectibles Week, which takes place from this Saturday, Feb. 11, through Feb. 20.
The event features citywide sales at Lincoln City’s antique shops and used book stores, a special “Sears Years” exhibit at North Lincoln County Historical Museum and a special installment of its popular “Finders Keepers” program, where 100 special antique-style Japanese glass floats made by local artisans will be hidden along the city’s seven miles of sandy beaches.
Once named one of the great undiscovered places for antiques in the U.S., Lincoln City is home to numerous vintage shops and used bookstores, and has long been considered the place to go for antiquing on the Oregon coast.
“Lincoln City’s Antique & Collectibles Week is a festive celebration of all things old … and new to you,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “As the Oregon coast’s go-to destination for antiques and collectibles, we’re thrilled to see our thriving antique and vintage community come together to entice visitors with treasures, unique collectibles and other fun finds. We’re also excited to incorporate a special drop of hidden glass floats to add to the thrill of the hunt.”
Created by June Minor of the historic Rocking Horse Mall in 1991, Antique & Collectibles Week is a celebration of elegant reminders of the past and near-forgotten pieces from childhood. Originally opening as the Oceanlake Pavilion Dance Hall in 1920, the Rocking Horse Mall is now run by June’s son, Rick Minor, and features two floors of antiques, including glassware, pottery, vintage furniture, dollhouse miniatures and beach treasures.
In celebration of this year’s Antique & Collectibles Week, The North Lincoln County Historical Museum will offer a new exhibit called “Sears Years,” a tribute to how Sears, Roebuck & Co. and Montgomery Ward & Co. made rural living in north Lincoln County a lot easier around the turn of the 20th century. Having poor access to stores in the valley — and being fairly isolated from other coastal communities — residents in the region relied on catalog ordering for their goods, as well as the supply boat captains who had to brave the challenges of crossing the Siletz River bar. The exhibit will feature artifacts from the museum’s collection that closely match entries from Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalogs from the late 1800s to the 1930s, as well as quotes from north Lincoln County residents via oral histories and diary accounts. In addition, the museum will offer a special trivia challenge; the winner of this challenge will receive a gift basket that will include a historic reprint of an 1897 Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog, along with several issues of the museum’s Pioneer History of North Lincoln County series and more.
Some of the local businesses that are participating in Antique & Collectibles Week this year include: Carrousel By The Beach, Coastal Treasures, Granny’s Attic Antiques & Collectibles, Left Coast Trading Co., Little Antique Mall, Nelscott House Antiques, North by Northwest Books & Antiques, Robert’s Book Shop, Rocking Horse Mall, Sea Hag Antiques and Sue Bear’s Attic.
