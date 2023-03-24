An organization called Every Child Oregon Linn Benton Lincoln, which provides foster care support in the three-county area, received a donation last week from Rogue Ales & Spirits that will go toward renovating a jury room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, to make it more kid-friendly for when families end up in court with the possibility of their children ending up in foster care.

Every Child, which had already been providing foster care support in Linn and Benton counties, launched the program in Lincoln County last year. Jen O’Connell-Barker, executive director of that organization, said it does not work directly with placing children in foster care but rather focuses on recruitment and retention of resource parents, volunteers and providing tangible needs for families. ““We want to change the narrative about child welfare and be here to help,” she told the News-Times in an interview last year.

