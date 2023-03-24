Rogue Ales & Spirits recently made a donation to help renovate a jury room at the Lincoln County Courthouse to help make it more kid-friendly when families are in court with children who may end up in foster care. Pictured are: Joyclynn Potter, left, volunteer; Jason Pond, vice-president of operations for Rogue; Benjamin Potter, Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Champion; Nick Liadis, Rogue Attorney, Jim Cline, retired Rogue employee; Jen O’Connell-Barker, executive director, Every Child Oregon Linn Benton Lincoln; and Dan Barker, volunteer. (Photo by Steve Card)
Rogue Ales & Spirits recently made a donation to help renovate a jury room at the Lincoln County Courthouse to help make it more kid-friendly when families are in court with children who may end up in foster care. Pictured are: Joyclynn Potter, left, volunteer; Jason Pond, vice-president of operations for Rogue; Benjamin Potter, Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Champion; Nick Liadis, Rogue Attorney, Jim Cline, retired Rogue employee; Jen O’Connell-Barker, executive director, Every Child Oregon Linn Benton Lincoln; and Dan Barker, volunteer. (Photo by Steve Card)
An organization called Every Child Oregon Linn Benton Lincoln, which provides foster care support in the three-county area, received a donation last week from Rogue Ales & Spirits that will go toward renovating a jury room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, to make it more kid-friendly for when families end up in court with the possibility of their children ending up in foster care.
Every Child, which had already been providing foster care support in Linn and Benton counties, launched the program in Lincoln County last year. Jen O’Connell-Barker, executive director of that organization, said it does not work directly with placing children in foster care but rather focuses on recruitment and retention of resource parents, volunteers and providing tangible needs for families. ““We want to change the narrative about child welfare and be here to help,” she told the News-Times in an interview last year.
O’Connell-Barker was in Newport on Wednesday, March 15, to accept the donation from Rogue officials during a presentation ceremony at the Rogue Bayfront Public House. There was also a plaque presented to hang in the jury room, which thanks Rogue for its help “so that children and families have a safe and welcoming place.”
Lincoln County has piloted a new system for Lincoln County Family Support Court, and Judge Amanda Benjamin is working with children and their families to help guide services to families while children are placed into foster care.
“The funds from Rogue will be used to makeover the current jury room and make it into a more family friendly/kid friendly space,” O’Connell-Barker said. “The room will still need to work as a jury room as well, but part of the room will be made into a place for kids of all ages, with comfortable seating, books, toys, a wall mural, etc.”
Benjamin presides over the juvenile dependency cases in Lincoln County and the Family Support Court, which is a specialty treatment court designed to give parents who suffer from substance use disorders an opportunity to achieve sobriety, make major life changes and support family reunification. It is a voluntary program to help facilitate positive relationships between participants, the Oregon Department of Human Services and the criminal justice system to increase engagement in treatment and services to support family reunification.
“In juvenile court and in FSC, we encourage children to come to court so that they can voice their own concerns and desires and be involved in their cases,” Benjamin said. “Many of these children and their parents have trauma related to the courts or to ODHS. It is important for us to create a different atmosphere, one that is welcoming and trauma informed to help enable them to fully participate and have a voice in the process.” She said making small changes to what the courtroom looks and feels like can have a big impact on how children and parents feel about coming to court.
