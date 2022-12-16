Residents urged to boil water before using
Due to a cross connection with an untreated water supply, drinking water in the city of Toledo is not currently compliant with Oregon Health Authority drinking water standards.
Residents who receive water through Toledo’s system should not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one full minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Potentially harmful bacteria include fecal coliforms and E. coli, which are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. City officials said people who experience any of these symptoms, and if they persist, may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
What happened? what is being done?
A cross connection between the treated drinking water and the untreated Mill Creek Water line was discovered. This has allowed untreated water into the drinking water system.
A boil your water notice is being issued until bacteriological sampling can be conducted to ensure the drinking water is safe. Residents will be notified when these tests are returned and it is confirmed that the water supply is compliant.
For more information, contact Toledo Public Works at 541-336-2247, ext. 2070 or Jason Maxon, Oregon Meter Repair & Water Solutions, LLC at 541-272-4200. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or the Oregon Health Authority, Drinking Water Program, at 971-673-0405.
